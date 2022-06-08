Forming an Executive is vital to protect patients: Royal College of Nursing

Union plans letter to NI Secretary over Stormont impasse

Nursing leaders are to write to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis over the failure to establish an Executive and the risk this poses to patients.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) congress has passed a motion calling for all political parties and the UK Government to commit to the immediate formation of a fully-functioning Executive and Assembly.

Fiona Devlin, chair of the RCN Northern Ireland board, brought the matter to the congress and said the move represents the deep level of concern in the profession.

“There is a responsibility to speak up when patients are coming to harm,” she said.

“The health service is about to completely tip over the edge. We felt we did everything we could to communicate our concerns before the elections, and since then, nothing has changed.

“The system is crumbling minute by minute, we have the worst waiting lists in the UK, our emergency departments are completely overstretched, primary care and the independent sector are in crisis.

“Patients can’t be decanted out of ambulances into emergency departments because there’s no room in the hospitals and they’re dying in the back of ambulances.

“Patients are coming to harm and nurses have a responsibility under our code of conduct that means we can’t just sit back and say nothing.

“Our politicians made all sorts of promises in their election manifestos and now they seem to believe they aren’t accountable for the harm patients are coming to.

“Robin Swann is trying to run the health service in a caretaker capacity.

“However, all of the transformation progress, the likes of the cancer and mental health strategies, the funding isn’t there.

“Something has to be done before more lives are lost and that’s why we felt it was necessary to take it to the highest level possible.”

The motion debated by the RCN in Glasgow yesterday is the latest sign of the exasperated mood among the nursing workforce here.

Last week, the RCN issued a formal notice to the Department of Health of a trade dispute over pay. The union has repeatedly warned that a growing number of members are burnt out and disillusioned by intolerable working conditions, which they say are unsafe for patients.

Growing calls by health professionals for the establishment of an Executive have so far fallen on deaf ears.

Ms Devlin added: “If nurses didn’t go to work, they wouldn’t get paid.

“It was with a very heavy heart that staff went to the picket line in 2019. It’s not something we wanted to do, but we felt we had no option because of our concerns about patient safety.

“All sorts of promises were made about safe staffing and they still haven’t been resolved.

“We don’t want to take strike action again, but nothing can be ruled out under the current conditions.”