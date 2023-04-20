Forty vehicles taken off the road and over 600 speed detections during Easter weekend on north coast

Three arrests were also made for public order offences in the area.

PSNI made three arrests on the north Coast over the Easter bank holiday weekend (Archive photograph Presseye)

The number of speeding offences detected during an Easter weekend car meet on the north coast has increased by more than a fifth from the previous year, police have said.

Prior to the Easter weekend, police had warned any form of anti-social driving would “not be tolerated”, while on Easter Sunday (April 9), traffic in the town ground to a halt.

Police were forced to issue an appeal for members of the public parked on the train station side of Eglinton Street, Portrush, to move vehicles to allow access to emergency vehicles.

By 1.00pm, the PSNI said all car parks in the town were “at capacity”, with some motorists left queuing for hours in the areas.

In a round-up of the weekend’s policing operation, police said there had been a marked increase in the number of people detected speeding in comparison to last year.

Inspector O'Brien said: “It was another busy Easter weekend on the North Coast, and I would like to thank our colleagues in the Council, Translink and Driving & Vehicle Agency (DVA), and also in the Ambulance and Fire Service, for all their assistance.

“The policing operation we put in place at the railway stations in partnership with Translink ensured that everyone got to and from Portrush safely and we are grateful for the support we got from the staff at all the stations and on board the trains.

“Over the course of the weekend there were three arrests for public order offences including disorderly behaviour, common assault and assault on police.

"There was 1 fixed penalty notice and 5 Community Resolution Notices issued for drug offences.

“This was a welcome result and a reduction on last year and proactive engagement from our officers ensured that residents and visitors were happy, reassured, and free to enjoy themselves.

“Safety Camera Vans deployed at locations across the North Coast made 635 detections for excess speed. This is a worrying trend and an increase on the 518 detections last year.

"Speed is a major contributory factor in fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions.”

Inspector O’Brien also said 40 vehicles were taken off the road following checks carried out in the area on Easter weekend.

“A vehicle safety operation was launched in conjunction with the DVA," he said.

"40 vehicles were issued with an immediate prohibition, meaning that the vehicle is not roadworthy, was not permitted to continue on the road and the drivers received fixed penalty notice or face prosecution in court.

“A number of drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for a range of motoring offences including excess speed, mobile phone use and unsafe modifications to their vehicles.

"Furthermore Police utilised footage sent in by members of the public via MIPP (Major Incident Policing Portal) to commence prosecution against 5 drivers.

“As always we are grateful for the support of residents, businesses and visitors during these peak times for our area.

"We are very much part of the community here on the North Coast and it is in all our interests to ensure that our towns are safe and vibrant areas for people to live, work and visit.”

Local candidate in the upcoming Council election, Barry Torrens, said some businesses had been forced to close for the weekend.

“Easter has always been exceptionally busy but these last number of years it appears that the North Coast becomes a car park for two or three days,” he said.

“The businesses that operate throughout the year need to be packed at Easter, July and August to be able to balance their books. Access is so poor this weekend that some have just closed.

“Having (officially or unofficially) organised events simply can’t happen. These should be organised the week before or the week after, not on the busiest day/ weekend of the year.

“What then happens is people can’t get into town, locals can’t move around and those who are interested, can’t get down to see the cars being displayed.

“I welcome law abiding car cruisers, but please come to the North Coast on the weekend that isn’t Easter. It’s fun for no one.”