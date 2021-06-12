Foster admits situation here is positive but expresses concerns regarding Delta variant

First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed concern that Covid-19 case numbers could start to rise again due to the Delta variant.

She said the situation here remains “very positive”, but there are concerns that progress could be undermined.

It came amid reports last night that England’s so-called ‘freedom day’ on June 21 — when the last Covid restrictions could be lifted — would be delayed four weeks to July 19, with a review on July 5.

Speaking in Fermanagh, Mrs Foster urged people to remain cautious.

“We are at yet another point where we are concerned. We’re concerned about the Delta variant... the fact that our positive cases now are showing that 20 to 25% of our new positive cases are now of the Delta variant,” she said.

“We know in other jurisdictions that we’ve listened to today that the Delta variant is now the main source of Covid-19. We’re a little behind that.

“So whilst we have good news at the moment, in terms of not having anybody in intensive care, and that our hospital admissions haven’t started to rise, we are concerned that that will be the case in a number of weeks’ time.”

On Thursday, the Public Health Agency said it has identified 111 probable or confirmed cases of the Delta variant across Northern Ireland, with 28 cases in the Co Down town of Kilkeel, where mobile testing units were placed following reports of likely cases in the area.

Ms Foster said a balance has to be struck between reopening society and the economy, and keeping the Delta variant, first identified in India, at bay.

“We have to continue to open up, we have to continue to relax the restrictions, but we have to do it in a way that will protect our citizens. That’s a very big challenge,” she said.

“And my advice on that is to listen to our excellent experts to take their advice, but to also obviously, try to move forward and open up the economy and society.”

Yesterday the Department of Health notified that there had been one further death of a patient who had previous tested positive for the virus.

Another 121 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded.

Yesterday morning there were 18 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, none of whom were in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has called for a collective effort from political leaders across Ireland and the UK to tackle new strains of the coronavirus.

Mr Martin said “all hands on deck” are needed to deal with what he called the “dark cloud on the horizon” of the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India.

The issue was high on the agenda of a meeting of the British Irish Council in Co Fermanagh yesterday.

Mr Martin said: “What was interesting in the discussions this morning, what my ears were particularly alert to was on the various communications around the Delta variant, for example.

“And some jurisdictions saying to us, we’re not quite out of the woods yet.”

He added: “I think it brought home the necessity for us to work very closely together, in terms of monitoring the evolution of Covid, and in particular, the latest cloud on the horizon, it being the Delta variant.

“I think it’s through close collaboration that we can work, but we need to have all hands on deck, in terms of dealing with what has been a very serious issue for the people we represent.”

Mr Martin said the threats posed by the variant underpinned the need to keep the institutions of Northern Ireland up and running.

In England, Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to delay lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England following another sharp rise in cases of the Delta variant. The British Medical Association joined calls to put any further relaxation on hold with the variant first identified in India estimated to account for 96% of new cases.

The Prime Minister will announce on Monday whether the final stage of lockdown lifting can go ahead as planned on June 21 — but reports say it will be delayed.