Foster and O'Neill must build relationship to progress NI legacy issues, says Peter Hain

Former Secretary of State Peter Hain has told the First and Deputy First Ministers that they must build a personal relationship if legacy issues in Northern Ireland are to be progressed.

Speaking as Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee discussed legacy issues, Lord Hain said the lack of trust is holding Northern Ireland back.

He urged the DUP and Sinn Fein to look back to the example of Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness if they want to move forward.

"The problem with the NI Executive is that the basis of personal trust they started out with in 2007 under Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness is not there," Lord Hain told MPs.

"Two more improbable people to share power together you couldn't imagine but they developed a relationship where they could actually work together.

"That has broken down and that's the root of the terrible delay to victims' pensions. We've seen two of those victims die. There's culpability there where the Deputy First Minister was effectively blocking the payment.

"The root of that is the failure by the DUP and Sinn Fein to establish a working relationship. They've gone backwards.

"They don't have to like each other, go for a pint, worship together, but what they should do is form a proper relationship."

Lord Hain also told Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that he needs to show honesty if he is to be a successful in the role.

"The Secretary of State needs to start behaving like an honest broker," said Lord Hain. "Successive Secretaries of State, with the exception of Julian Smith who stood out, have taken a more unionist position," he continued. "You can't be in anyone's pocket.

"And the Secretary of State has to start obeying the law. If he says he's prepared to break the law why should anyone think he would uphold the Good Friday Agreement which itself is subject to international law? It's destroying trust in Northern Ireland.

"Northern Ireland needs constant attention. You can't fly in for an hour. It takes hard work and relationship building."

The former Labour MP also criticised a claim by the Justice Minister Naomi Long that victims may not start receiving payments from the Troubles pension for six months.

"We have already seen the death of two victims. How many more must die?" he asked.

He also questioned the Government's current legacy policy. Under plans unveiled in March, only a small number of killings will receive "full-blown" investigations while the vast majority of unsolved cases would be closed.

That, said Lord Hain, could lead to dissident republicans and loyalists believing that if they wait long enough their crimes could be "written off".

Also giving evidence were former UUP leader Sir Reg Empey, former SDLP leader Baroness Margaret Ritchie and former special adviser to several Secretaries of State Lord Jonathan Caine.

Responding to a question from DUP MP Ian Paisley over the need for a new inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, Lord Empey said: "I am concerned there are cases where support groups have been formed around particular individuals and that tends to diminish the case of the ordinary person who doesn't have that sort of celebrity support."