Foster can leave at ‘time of her choosing’ says Poots as police confirm probe into bullying and UDA intimidation claims

Edwin Poots says he is not ‘pushing Arlene out’ PSNI confirm investigation into intimidation claims

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has confirmed that outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster will be allowed to step down at a time of her choosing, as he says he is “not pushing Arlene out”.

Mrs Foster has said she will stand down from the First Minister post by the end of June, but there were suggestions she was being asked to consider leaving the role earlier.

The PSNI has also confirmed that allegations of intimidation made around the recent leadership contest were now being investigated.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Edwin Poots said: “I have said Arlene will leave at a time of Arlene’s choosing. I am not pushing Arlene out.

"That is my position and that remains my position. I am not going to be rushed into anything and pushed into anything.

"We will look at all of these issues and take a decision at a time that is appropriate for us.”

The PSNI also confirmed that they are investigating a complaint that had been received around “a recent leadership campaign”.

In a statement, they said: “Police have received a complaint that a number of members of a political party had been threatened during a recent leadership campaign.

“The full circumstances of the incident are still being established and enquiries are continuing at this time.”

It comes as shocking accusations of bullying and threats have been made by senior members of the DUP amid claims of deep divisions in the after Mr Poots was ratified as leader.

An unnamed senior member of the party told the BBC there had been “bullying and intimidation” ahead of a secret ballot to decide the next leader of the DUP in what was their first leadership contest in the party’s history.

And multiple sources also said Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Thursday night’s meeting the UDA had “threatened” some of his team while he was campaigning to become party leader.

Mr Poots told the media on Friday no members of his team engaged in acts of intimidation, insisting they fought a fair and clean campaign.

"If that's the case then Jeffrey should report that to police," Mr Poots told reporters in Belfast on Friday.

"If anyone was intimidated, that should be reported to police.

"I can assure you categorically that no member of my team engaged in any activities of intimidation or bullying. We fought a fair campaign, we fought a clean campaign, it was a close contest, I accepted the outcome and I would have accepted the outcome if I had lost it.

"I would encourage all others, if there was anything that was done untoward by any individual, then that should be reported to police, and it certainly didn't come from my team."

He added: “The PSNI needs to investigate these reports to find out whether they are accurate and establish exactly what happened and the DUP has a responsibility to fully co-operate with that investigation”

Speaking to the BBC’s Stephen Nolan radio programme, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the UDA accusations as “shocking”.

“There needs to be a police investigation,” he said. “Nobody should be intimidated at any stage.”

Earlier, Mrs Foster branded the DUP “nasty and regressive”.

In an interview with the Financial Times, she is described as not being able to trust the DUP with protecting the “ideal” of the union. She says she can’t agree with the direction of travel Mr Poots will guide the party.

"I think we are regressing and becoming more narrow,” she said. “It’s quite nasty, frankly. If the union is to succeed, we need to be a bigger tent . . . The plea I would make to the party is that, if they want to secure the union, then they have to have a wide vision for the union.”

She also spoke of Mr Poots’ “pointed remark” of when she became DUP leader in 2016 and her most important job would remain “that of a wife, mother and daughter” saying he never apologised for it.

“I’ve had everyday sexism since — women in politics just have to get on with things.”

In his speech to members after the party endorsed his leadership on Thursday night, Mr Poots paid tribute to Mrs Foster as “one of the foremost women in unionist and British politics” and said history will “ultimately be kind” to her.

The party will now “move forward in a united way”, he added. The new DUP leader called for all strands of the party to come together and said he will be appointing a director of elections “quickly” ahead of the expected Assembly election in May 2022. “Let us agree to go forward in a spirit of unity of purpose,” he said. “What lies ahead of us will be the greatest Titanic struggle of an election.”

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph whether the party was divided, he replied: “No, the DUP is not a divided party. The DUP has gone through an electoral contest, and everybody who goes through an electoral contest will have some passion and passion is good in politics.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been approached for comment.