Foster: 'Great unease' within unionist and loyalist communities around Northern Ireland Protocol

First Minister Arlene Foster has said there is great unease within unionist and loyalist communities around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking on RTE's The Week in Politics, the DUP leader said the Protocol has also damaged commerce in Northern Ireland in "a real and meaningful way".

“There’s great unease within the unionist and loyalist community. I hear it every single day. That’s dangerous when people think they’re being sidelined and not listened to. I think that is something the Dublin Government need to recognise and the government in London as well,” she said.

Mrs Foster also said she believes that "rationally and objectively there is no argument for a united Ireland" and that voting in favour of unity would be engaging in "self harm".

As someone who considers herself British, she said she wanted to remain in the UK and not go into a united Ireland.

Mrs Foster said there is a "misunderstanding" that somehow she is "a misguided Irish person" and that "actually what she needs to do is realise that she is Irish and actually not British at all".

She described that as "a fundamental misunderstanding that republicans and nationalist have".

Speaking on the same programme, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she believes not just nationalists and republicans but unionists too have been a victim of partition and "there is a chance to try to do something better".

The Sinn Fein vice-president said she hoped Mrs Foster would rethink her position about leaving if a united Ireland took place.

She added: "It is difficult, this is a really challenging Executive and Arlene and I come from two completely different walks of life, two different perspectives. However, there are things that we share in common. We are both female political leaders. We are mothers. We are west of the Bann, all these things where we do have common ground and you always build on the common ground and you work on the difference."

Ms O'Neill said a new Ireland would have to be a place that is "better for us all, where people with a British identity and an Irish identity could live side-by-side".

She also said she hoped there will come a time when her party leader Mary Lou McDonald will be elected the first female Taoiseach.

While Stormont both leaders said they were committed to making power-sharing work, neither was prepared to predict that the current Assembly will run its full term until May of next year.