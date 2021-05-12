Foster hails Ballymurphy verdict saying lessons need to be learned

First Minister Arlene Foster has said there are lessons to be learned after the findings of the inquest into the Ballymurphy Massacre 50 years ago.

Mrs Foster was among politicians reacting to the finding that the people killed – nine by the Army – in west Belfast in 1971 were innocent.

In a tweet she commended the families for their tenacity.

"This has been a long road for the Ballymurphy families. Fifty years later, the court has considered the evidence and the findings should be accepted.”

The DUP leader added: "Lots of lessons to be learned. Grief is grief. Justice must be blind.

"Too many empty chairs across NI and unanswered questions."

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the findings of the inquest were a “vindication” of a long campaign by the victims’ families. She added: “Today will be bittersweet, as the British Government confirms that they will now attempt to block the families from getting justice, in defiance of an international agreement signed with the Irish Government on dealing with the past.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill added: “What happened in Ballymurphy was state murder and for decades the British Government have covered it up. Now the truth has been laid bare for all to see”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “The Ballymurphy families can stand proudly in the knowledge that their friends and family were entirely innocent of wrongdoing and the whole world knows it.

"But it should shame the British establishment that they forced innocent people to fight for so long and made that journey so difficult.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the Government needed to apologise for the Army’s actions in Ballymurphy.

“We saw how much a similar apology in relation to Bloody Sunday meant to the families there, and I encourage the Government to acknowledge the courage of the Ballymurphy families with a similar statement,” Mrs Long said.

Ulster Unionist justice spokesman Doug Beattie said: “All families deserve truth and they deserve justice when it can be delivered, and the Ballymurphy families are no different.

“As ever, it is innocent civilians who have paid the price for terrorist actions and the military’s counter-actions.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was never in any doubt that the victims of Ballymurphy were entirely innocent.

He told the Dail: “It’s been a very harrowing experience for many, many relatives. There have been many false dawns in terms of trying to get closure or trying to get justice in relation to this.”

Labour shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh described the conclusions as “irrefutable” and the killings as “without justification”.

“For these families, the standard to which we hold ourselves as a nation of laws has fallen far short. Many more families affected by the conflict are, too, still fighting for answers,” she said.

Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey said the coroner’s verdict affirms what the families of those killed in Ballymurphy have always known - that their loved ones were entirely innocent.

“Families have lived through the past 50 years with the heavy toll of the injustice that was visited upon them. I only hope that today comes as some degree of comfort after decades of distress and compounded grief,” she said.