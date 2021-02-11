Foster says next week will be ‘key decision point’ for Covid-19 regulations

Arlene Foster has stressed Covid-19 case numbers must stay as low as possible so the Executive can "safely plan" the lifting of restrictions ahead of its review into the measures next week.

The First Minister welcomed the "significant achievement" of pushing down the curve of the coronavirus across the board in a weekly press conference in Dungannon with Finance Minister Conor Murphy on Thursday.

In her opening remarks, the DUP leader said the R number is "steadily below 1" in the community, "probably between 0.75 and 0.85".

Mrs Foster described the daily case number of 253, and hospital inpatients falling to 518 from 746 a week ago and the numbers of Covid patients being treated in ICU falling below 60, as "another gradual but positive step forward".

Hailing the success of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme as a "bright light" following a "very long and dark tunnel", she said a quarter of all adults in Northern Ireland will have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccination by the weekend.

She stressed next week will be a "key decision point" when the coronavirus regulations will be reviewed.

"We need to see the numbers as low as possible so that we can safely plan for gradually emerging from the lockdown," she said.

"We all want to see an end of the restrictions but we must approach that with care so we don't lose the gains that we have made."

Mr Murphy also stressed the latest figures show the second wave is "beginning to decline" here.

"Any changes to the restrictions of our behaviours will cause the pandemic to escalate so the restrictions do remain necessary and the actions of the public are still crucially important," he said.

"The Executive are looking forward to the next phase of our response. There is a collective focus on a managed recovery guided by the medical and the scientific advice."

Mrs Foster also revealed the issue of click and collect services for shops, which are currently restricted, will also be discussed by the Executive next Thursday, acknowledging that non-essential items may become essential to people as time goes on.

Meanwhile, the pair also addressed the ongoing issue over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

When it was put to her that it was "irresponsible" for her to call for it to be scrapped, she insisted it wasn't the case.

"The Prime Minister has a duty to the people of NI, like people in England, Scotland and Wales...he knows there is very little time to deal with these issues... therefore he needs to step up," she said.

The DUP leader also said she regrets that the European Commission's response to concerns about the NI Protocol "is more protocol and more rigorous implementation".

The protocol, which requires regulatory and customs checks processes on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, has caused some disruption to trade since it came into force on January 1.

Unionists have been deeply critical of the arrangements, insisting they have driven an economic wedge between here and the rest of the UK.

The DUP and other unionist parties have urged Westminster to trigger a mechanism within the protocol - Article 16 - that enables the government to unilaterally suspend aspects it deems are causing economic, societal or environmental problems.

Mrs Foster insisted the European Commission's current stance and approach is "not going to work".

"However we will await to see what happens at the meeting later on this afternoon between Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic," she continued.

She responded to Taoiseach Micheal Martin's call for cool heads by saying she hoped it was directed at "his colleagues in the European Union bloc".

"There has been an attitude of sticking the head in the sand and fingers in the ears in relation to the concerns of not just my party but every single unionist politician who is opposed to the protocol so therefore there needs to be an engagement that recognises that," she said.

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy, who stressed that the majority of people here had voted to remain in the European Union, said he hopes issues are ironed out to enable businesses to do what they need to do.

"We were always very clear when Brexit was voted through, it was going to cause disruption, in our view the protocol helps to mitigate against that. We need to make sure it works properly in the way it was intended," he said.