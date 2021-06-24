Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has described leading the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland as “huge rewarding - right up until the moment you’re betrayed”.

In a column for the Spectator magazine, Mrs Foster backed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as the new leader. “He understands the heartbeat of Northern Ireland and knows instinctively why it is so important to secure and promote the Union for future generations,” she said.

Mrs Foster described the series of events that led to her resignation in April as “The Great Betrayal” but said the problem in Westminster isn’t with “political rats” but with live mice. “It’s full of them. When Sajid Javid was home secretary, I once met him for a negotiation and was doing a good job with my steely poker-face, until I saw one.

“I ended up getting up on the chair, while he looked on. I’m not easily scared. Only small, scurrying objects scare me,” she said.

The MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone said she goes home to “beautiful” Fermanagh for sanity and said after the past few months “I need a return to sanity more than ever”.

“I walk round the fields with my better half, in the evening sun. It feels good for the soul, and I think to myself: life is not too bad.”

It’s certainly better than when she grew up, she wrote. “Back in the 1970s, innocent people were being killed all the time.

“But I do worry about protests and the possibility of a return to violence. The disaster which is the Northern Ireland protocol continues to loom large in political discourse and it has an effect on the street too,” she said.

“Brexit was supposed to be about taking back control, but all that Northern Ireland has taken back is a great pile of EU red tape [...] without even the ability to voice our objection as the rules are made in Brussels.

“The situation must be changed by our own government, which of course retains the right to do so, firstly as our sovereign government and also under Article 16 of the protocol itself,” she said.

The NI Protocol has “ruptured the east-west relationship envisaged in the Belfast Agreement”, she said, and explanations “fall on deaf ears” in Brussels and Dublin, she said. “The Eurocrats [...] will tell you that the UK signed up to the protocol and therefore it cannot be changed — despite the fact that the protocol itself in Article 13 (8) envisages change. I think I need another calming walk,” she added.

Before then, new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey will have to negotiate with Sinn Fein to nominate the first minister. The party adamant that Irish language rights have to be legislated for “before all else”, she said. “They are making the most of the leverage they’ve got.”

Mrs Foster’s mother Georgina had a bad fall the week before “The Great Betrayal”, she said. Mrs Kelly is now being visited by carers four times a day and she has to wear a fall monitor, which she is “not keen” on. “Being stubborn and resilient is in our Northern Irish bones,” said Mrs Foster.