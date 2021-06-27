Founder appeals for help as Northern Ireland wartime museum faces closure 

Unique collection of artefacts has just two weeks to find a new home, he reveals

The founder of a unique museum showcasing Northern Ireland’s wartime history has appealed for help as it faces closure in just two weeks.

War Years Remembered, founded in 1994 by David McCallion, contains artefacts from the First and Second World Wars such as military uniforms, equipment and vehicles, including one used in the D-Day landings, the only item of its kind on display in Ireland.

It also holds the archive Colonel Blair Mayne, one of the founders of the SAS, who was a native of Newtownards.

But now — just as the country is beginning to open up from Covid lockdown — War Years Remembered, which is run entirely by volunteers, has just two weeks before it must close its doors.

The Ballyclare warehouse it has used for several years rent free will no longer be available due to stronger commercial demand for storage space.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr McCallion said War Years Remembered had not received any funding from any Covid recovery schemes.

“We’ve asked for them to help us — not just me personally, but our volunteers too — and sadly, we haven’t got it.

"But there’s bound to be a building out there that can be found for us to move everything into to carry on the work that we are doing — not just in education, but in tourism as well,” he said.

“It’s not just a museum: this is a memorial to all the people, regardless of country, colour or religion that fought for freedom.

“The one thing we do not have in this country is a proper war museum which covers everything — army, navy, air force, merchant navy, factory workers and land workers.

“There’s history that you will not find in any other museum in the world. Some of the artefacts we have here are so rare, they are priceless.

‘We’re closing down, just when it could have been our busiest time.

"We’re having to close down just as the rest of the country is opening up.

“Let’s hope that it can rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

"We get support from the public, but we just don’t get any from our government."

But at present, the museum’s irreplaceable collections have nowhere to go.

His voice breaking with emotion, Mr McCallion said: “I feel like I’ve let everybody down.

"There’s bound to be something that the politicians on ‘The Hill’ can do.” Hundreds of supporters took to social media to express their outrage that the museum faces closure,.

Local MP Paul Girvan has been a strong supporter of the museum and its work, and said he was concerned about its future.

"It is a most wonderful collection, an absolutely wonderful collection,” he said.

"It would be dreadful to lose something like the collection David has put together. From a heritage perspective, it’s a real jewel in the crown. It’s probably the largest personal collection of military memorabilia in the UK.

"We really need to see what can be done to keep the collection together.

"It would be a retrograde step if this collection just disappeared.

"There’s a Sword of Damocles hanging over it — and we don’t want it to be destroyed,” the MP said.