Founder of NI eating disorder charity describes changes to online safety laws as ‘missed opportunity’

Legal but harmful pro-anorexia posts won’t now be removed by tech giants

The UK-wide law is expected to come into force before the summer

A founding member of an eating disorder charity in Northern Ireland has lamented “a missed opportunity” after measures to force big technology companies to remove harmful content from social media were scrapped from legislation.

In its original form, the Online Safety Bill contained a clause compelling “the largest, highest-risk platforms” — such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube — to tackle some “legal but harmful” material accessed by adults.

But now the new UK-wide law, expected to come into force before the summer, will require tech giants to give users more control to filter out harmful content they do not want to see.

Ann McCann, who set up Eating Disorders Association NI after her own experience of caring for a relative struggling with anorexia, expressed disappointment following the change.

“This is a missed opportunity to protect those at particular risk because of harmful content,” she said.

“There was a chance to put a barrier between them and this disturbing content.

“I know it can always be re-posted, but it would make it difficult for those behind the content which is often very ill people trying justify their own behaviour.

“Accounts could have been banned and stronger legislation could have stopped it from reappearing. Now there will be no consequences.”

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has denied watering down the proposed laws, arguing that the Bill gives adults more control and offers a triple shield of protection.

“It’s certainly not weaker in any sense,” she said.

Critics of the controversial section which has now been ditched claimed it posed a risk to free speech with one Conservative MP describing it as “legislation for hurt feelings”.

But the latest version has also provoked criticism from the Labour Party and major charities including the Samaritans who have branded it a hugely backward step.

Tech companies will be required to remove illegal content, material that violates their terms and conditions and allow users to avoid seeing certain types of content to be specified in the Bill — including the promotion of eating disorders.

But Ms McCann warned dangerous “pro-ana” posts which attempt to rebrand anorexia as “a healthy lifestyle choice” could evade censorship under the guise of being diet advice.

“They are still going strong based on what I hear from parents of young children,” she said.

“Users share material encouraging people to go on so called diets, but effectively it’s telling people how to starve themselves.

“The posts demonise any form of concern that will inevitably come as the ‘diet’ continues and stigmatises worried family members and friends as dangerous and jealous.

“There is nothing illegal about these posts, but they are certainly harmful.”

Ms McCann, who launched her charity in 1992, knows first hand the amount of damage the mental health condition inflicts upon its victims who are at high risk of death or suicide.

She said: “I often hear from bereaved families who say the deceased was accessing harmful material online.

“It puts their recovery at risk and what they don’t realise is that the content they are choosing to engage with is being created by severely ill people trying to convince themselves – as much as anyone else – that what they are doing is healthy.”