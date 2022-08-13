Fountain estate cultural group criticises peace wall removal suggestion

Attempt to build cross-community confidence by removing barriers opposed

The Fountain bonfire on Friday morning. The election poster has since been removed by the Fountain cultural group

The banners that The Fountain Community Awareness and Culture group said did not want erected

A newly formed community group in Londonderry’s Fountain estate has voiced its opposition to “ripping down” its peace wall, saying the community would be vulnerable to sectarian attack.

Yesterday bonfire builders were finishing their pyre and retouching their “west bank loyalists” mural ahead of the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade.

The Fountain Community Awareness and Culture group has been set up in direct response to talk of removing the peace wall.

A spokesman for the group is adamant the peace wall will not come down in his nor his grand-children’s generation.

Over recent weeks the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) conducted a survey in the Fountain and Bishop Street area to get residents’ views about living there, including opinions on the peace wall.

The Fountain Cultural group said, last month, members of Triax attempted to erect banners in the area containing messages about removing the barrier between the unionist and nationalist communities.

They included slogans such as, “a safe place in the heart needs no walls” and “see the person behind the religion, come out from behind your wall.”

Triax is the Neighbourhood Partnership Board for the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan , Fountain and Bishop Street — it is based at Iona Business Park in the Southway area of Creggan.

A Peace Barriers Programme run by Triax works to build cross-community confidence and relationships with the hope of one day “removing the physical ‘peace walls’ dividing them”.

It is understood women’s groups from the Fountain estate and Bishop Street were involved in a project which led to the production of the banner.

However, the Fountain Cultural group has accused Triax of trying to put banners up against the wishes of those living in the loyalist estate.

The group said it is being forced upon residents who are not ready for the walls to come down.

“Out of the blue Triax appeared up in the Fountain putting these posters up on the wall,” a spokesman for the cultural group said.

“They were immediately told to get them down and get the hell out of the area.

“No residents are supportive of the peace wall coming down. Triax stuck posters up saying ‘bring the barriers down’ and ‘let there be peace’.

“That barrier will never be down in my generation or even my grandchildren’s generation, because even at the end of the day, if that barrier wasn’t there, people in the Fountain wouldn’t feel safe.”

The spokesman said you can see evidence of “ethnic cleansing” in Wapping Lane where residents had to leave their homes because they were “getting petrol bombed every night”.

He added: “Issues still exist, 100%. There was a problem there three or four weeks ago along Harding Street where they came along a fence and climbed in to take flags down at five in the morning.”

“The people of the Fountain have just had enough,” the group said.

They said the peace wall has nothing to do with people in Creggan, and believed that Bishop Street residents would be opposed to it coming down as “they would be afraid of getting attacked by the people in the Fountain — which never happens.”

In July a flag-free bonfire was built in the Fountain.

However, the current bonfire contains the Irish tri-colour, had an election poster belonging to IRSP candidate in the recent Assembly election Colly McLaughlin, a Saoradh billboard, anti-internment banners, a Derry GAA flag and what appeared to be commemorative republican flowers.

The Fountain cultural group said it has “no time whatsoever” for people putting up such symbols but believed it was fair to burn the Irish tri-colour as “it is not the flag of the United Kingdom”.

Sergeant Tiya Moore of Foyleside and Moors Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are aware of community concerns in the Fountain area of Derry/ Londonderry and are continuing to work with local representatives to resolve these issues. However, any long-term solution requires a positive commitment from everyone, including parents and young people.”

Sgt Moore added: “Our proactive patrols of this area have increased, alongside ongoing monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city, to respond to what we’re seeing in the area and anyone with information can contact police on 101.”

Triax was also contacted.