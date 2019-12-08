Four adults and one child in hospital after two cars and lorry crash on A1

Four adults and one child have been taken to hospital after a crash between two cars and a lorry on the A1 southbound.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that they received a call regarding the incident at 1:54pm on Sunday.

Five emergency crews, one doctor and a HEMS team were sent to the scene.

Following assessment at the scene four adults were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

One child was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The A1 has now reopened in both directions following the crash.