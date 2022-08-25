Four arrested as part of ‘significant’ New IRA probe

Four men have been arrested as part of a major investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

A statement from Assistant Chief Constable, Mark McEwan, said the arrests happened on Wednesday as part of Operation Arbacia.

“This ongoing long term investigation continues to look at every aspect of the activities of the New IRA and involves a coordinated approach working in conjunction with our partners in MI5,” he said.

"These arrests are a continued demonstration of our commitment to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans.”

After two years of investigating, he said the arrests and examination of a public area in west Belfast was “a significant development” in the probe into the dissident republican organisation.”

Two of the individuals have now been charged with a number of terrorist offences and are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

Two men aged 62 and 51 year-old were both charged with belonging or professing to belonging to a Proscribed Organisation, Directing a Terrorist Organisation and Preparation of Terrorist Acts.

Two others, aged 30 and 27, have been released on report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Assistant Chief Constable McEwan added: “Despite significant progress against the New IRA, we cannot be complacent in any way about investigating their activities. Those investigations are most effective when police and communities work together.

“We have witnessed, on numerous occasions, that they are willing to put the lives of local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings. Most starkly they have a chilling indifference to hiding lethally dangerous weapons and bombs in places where local people can easily stumble across them, unaware of the potential horrific consequences of touching them.”

He said the dissident republican outfit had repeatedly shown did not care “who they hurt or what they destroy”.

“They are reckless, manipulative and they exploit.

“We have seen how they send young people onto the streets, how they don’t care if children are likely to find guns and explosives where they play.

“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat of these violent groups but we need the help of the public. Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from the community in relation to their activities. Policing with the community is at the heart of what we do, we are committed to working with communities, towards meaningful change.”

In a separate incident on Thursday, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Strabane as part of an investigation into the New IRA.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said the man was detained under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.