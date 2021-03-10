Four arrested as police probe dissident activity

The searches and arrests are in relation to the ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity in the Londonderry area.

Four people have been arrested by detectives investigating dissident republican activity (Niall Carson/PA)

Four people have been arrested by detectives investigating dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland.

Three searches were conducted in the Londonderry area and two in the Dungiven area on Wednesday morning.

A further search of a house was carried out by officers in the Limavady area.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective said: “A number of items, including clothing and electronic devices, were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“The searches and arrests are in relation to the ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity in the Derry/Londonderry area.”

Men aged 49, 21 and 19 were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

A 61-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All four are assisting police with their enquiries.

The detective added: “The proactive policing operation conducted today outlines our commitment to tackling serious crime in our communities.”