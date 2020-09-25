Four arrested as police seize cash and cocaine during INLA operation at Belfast International Airport

Four people have been arrested after police seized cocaine and cash at Belfast International Airport on Friday.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted searches as part of a proactive operation into suspected drugs criminality liked to the INLA in Belfast.

Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, possession of class A drug with intent to supply and attempting to export class A Drugs. They are currently in custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Hamilton said the searches "are further evidence that PCTF are proactively investigating drugs criminality linked to paramilitaries".

“Today’s operation shows the hypocrisy of these drug criminals who claim to be defenders of their communities, but in actual fact are destroying their own community by preying on vulnerable members of society and making a profit from the harm caused by illegal drugs. The PCTF will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those drug criminals who hide behind the guise of paramilitaries," he said.

“We will continue to target those criminals who are involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs and will continue to disrupt their activities at every opportunity. I would encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts, to please get in touch.

"We will listen to you and we will act on information you provide. You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”