Four arrested for attempted murder after man seriously assaulted and struck by car

Four men have been arrested for attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in Co Antrim.

The 48-year-old victim was attacked outside a pub on Main Street in Armoy shortly after 1am on Sunday.

A car was then deliberately driven onto the footpath, striking the injured victim.

It is understood a number of bystanders were also assaulted by the four suspects before they fled the area in the vehicle.

Police located the car on the Coolkeeran Road, Ballymoney at around 2.20am.

The suspects were found hiding in nearby gardens and were arrested.

An ambulance spokesman said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1:14am on Sunday 18 August following reports of an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

"NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient was transferred by ambulance to Causeway Hospital."

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “This was a vicious and violent attack and the victim has been left with some serious injuries, including some to his head and face.

"I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have caputred footage, whether on dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 115 18/08/19.”