Four arrested in relation to DCI Caldwell’s attempted murder released unconditionally

DCI John Caldwell and the car seen fleeing the scene of his murder.

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Thursday (March 2).

Earlier a court granted an extension to the detention of a 71-year-old man until 10pm on Wednesday (March 1).

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Four other men arrested, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45 have been released following questioning, The investigation continues.

The New IRA has admitted responsibility for the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell in Omagh last Wednesday.

A typed statement plastered on a wall in Derry and signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the dissident republican group in the past, said it was behind it.

It included a warning that the group will continue to target what it calls ‘Crown Forces’.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital after being shot a number of times in front of his young son while he was loading footballs into the boot of his car outside a sports centre.

A car used by the gunmen who tried to kill the senior police officer was seen on camera in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast before being driven to Coalisland.

So far around 12 searches have been carried out by the PSNI in Omagh and Coalisland.

Watch: Police release CCTV of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1