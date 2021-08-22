Four arrested including teenager after separate north Belfast burglaries

Four people including a teenager have been arrested following two separate incidents in north Belfast.

Three men aged 20,25 and 26-years-old were all arrested on suspicion of burglary after stealing a vehicle ramming three police vehicles in the stolen car.

Police said they initially received a report of a creeper style burglary in the Oldpark Road area of the city on Sunday morning.

The men entered the house and took a number of items including the keys to a car parked at the property.

The men then drove the car to the Bell Steel Road area of west Belfast before police then intercepted them and arrested all three.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly before 3am, it was reported that entry was gained to a property in the area and a number of items were taken including keys to a blue Chevrolet Lacetti parked at the property.

“The vehicle was then seen on the Bell Steel Road area of west Belfast shortly before 3:10am. Three police vehicles were damaged, as the car rammed the vehicles before stopping and the men were subsequently arrested.

“The men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and various related offences, with all three in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 374 22/08/21.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after a report he was trying to break into several vehicles on Saturday evening.

Police said residents reported a man acting suspiciously and pouring a liquid believed to be petrol over parked vehicles in the Baltic Avenue and Atlantic Avenue areas of north Belfast at around 10.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police detained a male at the scene who was subsequently arrested for breach of bail, vehicle interference, theft, criminal damage and going equipped for theft.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”