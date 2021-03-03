Four arrested under Terrorism Act over Pitt Park UVF gathering

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on February 2.

Another four people have been arrested by police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast.

Three men, aged 35, 39, and 40 along with a 32-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism, and other related offences, police said on Wednesday morning. Police have linked the gathering to the east Belfast UVF.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”

A number of people have been arrested following the gathering on February 2in Pitt Park, off the Lower Newtownards Road.

Three people have so far been charged.

A court has been told up to 60 people were involved with defence lawyers, however, claiming it was a peaceful walk through.