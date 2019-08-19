Four arrests after man beaten and run over by a car in Armoy

Trouble erupted outside The Armada bar and restaurant in Armoy

A car salesman has escaped serious injury after being run over by "modern day bandits" in Co Antrim following a street brawl outside a village pub.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shocking incident outside The Armada bar in Armoy early yesterday morning.

It is understood a gang of men sought to access an off-licence attached to the premises on Main Street shortly after 1am before they turned violent.

"They were told it was closed and that's when they just went crazy," one eyewitness said.

"They started punching everyone and one of them went and got in a car which he drove up the pavement before ploughing into someone."

The 48-year-old victim - who is still coming to terms with losing his teenage son in a tragic car accident just over a year ago - was seriously assaulted before he was struck by the vehicle.

The car, which was used by all four suspects to flee the scene, was later discovered on the Coolkeeran Road, Ballymoney, at 2.20am.

Four males found hiding in nearby gardens when police began searching the area were arrested.

An Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that an emergency crew attended and treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to Causeway Hospital.

However, Sinn Fein councillor Oliver McMullan said the man has since been released and is recovering at home.

"He got a very severe kicking but thankfully he walked away with bruising and a few nasty cuts around his head," he said.

"He didn't deserve this - no one deserved to get caught up in this while out enjoying a sensible drink at the weekend."

The Causeway Coast and Glens representative commended the quick response from police officers, but he called for a tougher stance against ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area.

"There are people who just refuse to conform to societal norms," he said.

"These people are modern day bandits who are only out to cause harm. We could have been looking at a fatality but for the grace of God."

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the incident has shocked local residents.

"The people of the village of Armoy totally and absolutely condemn what happened here last night," the North Antrim MLA added. "Our thoughts are with those who were attacked."

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wallace appealed for anyone who witnessed the "vicious and violent attack" or anyone who may have video footage of the incident to contact officers on 101.