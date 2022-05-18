Four arrests and over £500k worth of suspected Class B drugs recovered during Belfast searches

Four men have been arrested in Belfast after the police seized over £500,000 worth of suspected drugs during a search operation.

Police said the men aged 40, 45, 53 and 57 years old were all arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences and remain in police custody.

The arrests followed searches of both vehicles and properties across Belfast on Tuesday evening.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kelly said: “A quantity of suspected Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £510,000, was recovered during the search.

"The 40 and 45-year-old men were further arrested in relation to the seizure of Class B drugs, with an estimated value of around £555,000, in the Lurgan and Belfast areas between January and March of this year.

"We have removed a significant amount of controlled drugs from the hands of an organised group of criminals. These drugs would have ended up being supplied into our community and lining the pockets of various criminal gangs.

"The use of drugs can cause various issues including mental health problems, the breakdown of family relationships and other criminality to fund the further purchase of drugs.

"We are committed to removing drugs from our streets and to bringing those involved in this criminality before the Courts.”

Inspector Kelly added: "For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.

"These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their addiction.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call them on the non-emergency number 101.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”