Four assaults on PSNI officers in 12 hours in Co Antrim ‘must not be tolerated’

A senior PSNI officer says assault on police cannot be deemed ‘part of the job’

Police say assaults on officers cannot be deemed 'part of the job'. (Stock image) Photo: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph

Four police officers have been assaulted while responding to two separate call-outs just hours apart in Ballycarry and Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The first incident, saw two officers respond to a domestic incident on Saturday morning in the Ballycarry area.

They were both assaulted, with one officer sustaining cuts to the face.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police, and remain in custody.

On Saturday evening, two other officers were called to the scene of an assault in Ballymena, only to be assaulted themselves.

One officer was kicked in the head and shoulder and the other in the arm.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police, and also remains in custody.

PSNI Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan said: “Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day assisting people.

“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”