Four boys chased and assaulted by 15 teenagers in Belfast hate crime
An incident which saw four boys chased and assaulted by a group of 15 teenagers in east Belfast is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.
The assault took place in the East Bridge area of the city on Saturday.
Constable Mulholland said: “At around 6pm it was reported that four teenage boys had been chased and assaulted by a group of approximately 15 teenage males.
“Two of the boys suffered facial injuries.
“Police are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 1306 05/12/20.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”