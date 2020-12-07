Four boys chased and assaulted by 15 teenagers in Belfast hate crime

An incident which saw four boys chased and assaulted by a group of 15 teenagers in east Belfast is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

The assault took place in the East Bridge area of the city on Saturday.

Constable Mulholland said: “At around 6pm it was reported that four teenage boys had been chased and assaulted by a group of approximately 15 teenage males.

“Two of the boys suffered facial injuries.

“Police are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 1306 05/12/20.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”