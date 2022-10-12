Four charged after man was taken from his home and left beaten in Co Tyrone

Four men have been charged with kidnapping and grievous bodily harm after a man was taken from his home in a van and left beaten on a road in Co Tyrone.

The man, in his forties, was discovered in the Douglas Bridge area of Strabane by a member of the public with injuries to his face and body on Monday afternoon. He was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment.

It’s believed he was taken from his home in Forthill Walk, Newtownstewart by several men that morning.

Police initially said they were investigating the link between this incident and a report made on Sunday in which a number of masked men smashed windows in the area at 4.30pm. However, when police arrived at the scene, no individuals were detected.

Another report was made later in the evening which said the masked men were still in the area. Again no men were detected in the area when police arrived.

A police spokesperson said the four men, aged 29, 26, 25 and 23 have been charged with kidnapping, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

The 23 year old has been additionally charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of class B drugs whilst the 29 year old was also charged with possession of class B drugs.

A second 23 year old man who was also arrested in connection with these incidents was released on police bail to return at a later date for further questioning.

All four will appear at Dungannon Magistrates court on Wednesday. As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.