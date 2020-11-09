Four charged after serious assault in Strabane

Three men and a woman have been charged in relation to a serious assault in Strabane on Saturday.

Two men aged 54 and 31 years old have been charged with criminal damage and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. A 53-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

All four are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday November 9. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The four were arrested following the incident at Railway Street when a man in his 30s was assaulted and the vehicle he was travelling in damaged.

The injured party required hospital treatment following the incident.

The incident took place at around 11.20pm on Saturday night.

A 34-year-old man also arrested in relation to the incident remain in police custody.