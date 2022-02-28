Four charged in connection with death of woman (27) and crash in Dundonald

Three men and a woman have been charged with offences linked to the death of a 27-year-old woman and a road traffic collision in Dondonald in 2021.

Detectives investigating the death of both the young woman and the collision at separate locations in the early hours of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, have charged four people, the PSNI said last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a number of driving offences.

“Two men, aged 32 and 33 and a woman aged 45 have been charged with a number of offences including perverting the course of justice.”

At the time, the PSNI said it was investigating a “definite link” between the collision and the discovery of the woman inside a Dundonald property, as well as probing reports of damage caused to a property in Newtownards earlier in the morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a call at 4:30am on June 1 about a road traffic collision involving a black BMW on the Comber Road, Dundonald close to its junction with the Hillhead Road.

Upon the arrival of police, officers discovered the car at the scene. The occupants of the car were reported to have left the scene.

A short time later, police received a report from the Ambulance Service saying that they had been called to an address in Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald where a female, believed to have been involved in the collision, was located.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The individuals charged are due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on March 24.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 32-year-old woman has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.