Four charged over £500k worth of suspected Class B drugs recovered in Belfast

Some of the drugs recovered Credit: PSNI

Four men have been charged following the seizure of around £510,000 worth of Class B drugs in Belfast on Tuesday.

The PSNI announced the arrests of the four men on Wednesday after searches of both vehicles and properties in the city.

Around £555,000 worth of Class B drugs had also been recovered following searches in Lurgan and Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 45 and 40, face charges including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug.

“Both have also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

“A 53-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession with intent to supply and criminal damage. “

“All three men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

“Meanwhile, a 57-year-old man has been charged with possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

“He is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on June 15.”

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.