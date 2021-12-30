Four charged over Belfast racially motivated hate crime

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Friday 4th June 2021 Photo by Press Eye Police are investigating the attack at the home of 10 refugees on Lawrence Street in South Belfast on Wednesday as a racially motivated hate crime. Asylum seekers living in the Holyland are now living in fear for their safety as the culprits threatened to return.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Friday 4th June 2021 Photo by Press Eye Police are investigating the attack at the home of 10 refugees on Lawrence Street in South Belfast on Wednesday as a racially motivated hate crime. Asylum seekers living in the Holyland are now living in fear for their safety as the culprits threatened to return.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Friday 4th June 2021 Photo by Press Eye Police are investigating the attack at the home of 10 refugees on Lawrence Street in South Belfast on Wednesday as a racially motivated hate crime. Asylum seekers living in the Holyland are now living in fear for their safety as the culprits threatened to return.

Four men have been charged following a racially motivated hate crime in the Lawrence Street area of Belfast in June.

Three of the men, two aged 20 and one aged 19, and have been charged with a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and aggravated burglary.

Read more PSNI in appeal over three separate vicious assaults

Police added that the fourth man, aged 23, has been charged with assisting offenders.

They are all due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on January 11.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In June, a group of people were threatened in a south Belfast property by a gang of armed men.

Police said the men forced their way into a house and threatened the occupants.

Windows at the property were also smashed by the intruders who were reportedly armed with a knife and what appeared to be a firearm.

Ten men were present in the property, one of whom was assaulted and required hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Police said at the time they were treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.