Four charged over Lurgan disorder that saw PSNI officers attacked with petrol bombs

A car burns on the rail tracks at Antrim Road during disturbances in Lurgan on August 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Four men have been charged in connection with disorder in Lurgan last month during which petrol bombs were thrown at PSNI officers.

Rioting broke out in the Kilwilke area of the town on August 23 amid a series of security alerts. A car was also set on fire on railway tracks in one incident.

On Thursday afternoon, five men were arrested in Lurgan and Portadown over the disorder.

Four of the suspects, aged 29, 36, 46 and 52, were later charged with offences including riotous behaviour, use of petrol bombs and making petrol bombs. They will appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on September 4.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with affray and will appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on September 30.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

PSNI Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor said the disorder was "completely unacceptable" and caused disruption to the community.

"It was extremely disappointing that people made a deliberate decision to go out onto the streets and cause trouble. This small minority showed absolutely no regard for the local community and all those impacted by their actions," he said."The disorder caused considerable disruption in the area, not just that afternoon and evening, but also in the days that followed. We know that some local public services, and some local businesses were impacted causing inconvenience for the local community.“I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone tempted to become involved in this type of criminal behaviour, to stop and consider the consequences of their actions, and desist immediately."

"I would also urge anyone, including those who gathered to watch this disorder, to understand it is not entertainment. It is dangerous and reckless activity, which had significant impact on the local community."

Anyone with any information regarding the disorder has been urged to contact police on 101.