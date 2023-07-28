Four charged with aggravated burglary after report of men carrying weapons in Belfast

Police have charged four men following a report of men carrying suspected weapons in the Cadogan Street area of south Belfast.

It was reported that four men were seen carrying weapons on Wednesday, July 26.

The men, aged 27, two aged 28 and 29, were charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and aggravated burglary with intent to steal.

They are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning, Friday July 28.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.