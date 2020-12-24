Four Coleraine security alerts end after objects declared hoaxes

Four security alerts in Coleraine have ended after four suspicious objects found in the area were declared hoaxes.

The objects were found in the Hazelbank Road, Hillcrest Avenue, Kylemore Road and Ashbourne Park areas of the town.

Army Technical Officers attended the scenes of the alerts, examined the objects and declared them to be hoaxes.

The alerts began at around 2am on Christmas Eve and a number of houses were evacuated with diversions put in place.

All residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned those responsible which she said had caused disruption and inconvenience to residents in the Heights area.

The East Londonderry MLA said: “This is disgraceful. The last thing people need is having to leave their homes in the middle of a cold winter’s night and at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said the alerts had caused disruption to a lot of families.

“Security alerts cause disruption and frustration to the community and on what should be an exciting and joyous time for families it has had an even deeper effect on those who have had to leave their homes in the early hours of this morning.

“I am disgusted by the cowardly actions of those who placed these hoax devices and who made the deliberate decision to disrupt our community in this festive season.

“Today is Christmas Eve, a day when people are making the final arrangements for Christmas day; a day when children are excited about the thought of Santa Claus coming to deliver their presents. However, whoever placed these hoax devices did not care about the upset and inconvenience they would cause. They have no thought for anyone other than themselves. Their actions are totally unacceptable."

DI McKenna said police "share the public’s anger and frustration when incidents like this happen, but our overriding priority will always be the safety of everyone in the community".

“It is also important to remember that when we deal with security alerts, police resources can also be drawn from other calls," he said.

“However, we are committed to keeping people safe and, while we always work to ensure disruption to the community is minimal, we will not take any chances when it comes to public safety. That is of paramount importance.

““I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone observed any suspicious activity in these areas or anyone who may have captured any suspicious person/persons in the area on their dash cam to call our detectives at Coleraine on 101.

“We would encourage the community to engage with us to help bring those responsible for these alerts to justice. You can contact police on 101 and also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be also contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/".