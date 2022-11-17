Four convicted of smuggling steroids into Northern Ireland ordered to hand over £2m

Four members of a global anabolic steroid smuggling network have been ordered to hand over a total of £2m in an investigation prompted by a seizure of steroids shipped to Northern Ireland.

Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, Alexander MacGregor, Nathan Selcon and Gurjaipal Dhillon were subject to a proceeds of crime investigation by the National Crime Agency.

They were sentenced to jail terms ranging between 17 months and six years for involvement in the criminal enterprise in 2019.

A spokesperson for the NCA said the investigation began in 2014 “following an initial seizure of steroids that were being shipped to Belfast”.

"The trail of evidence led back to Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, the CEO of Indian-based company Alpha Pharma,” they explained.

“Investigators found Sporon-Fiedler worked with a network of UK-based fixers, responsible for arranging dozens of unlicensed shipments of drugs from India into Europe, and then distributing them.

“The illegally imported drugs - made by Sporon-Fiedler’s pharmaceutical company in India – were shipped to the UK to be distributed by co-conspirator Nathan Selcon, from Maidenhead, who would sell them to body builders and fitness fanatics on the black market.

“Selcon worked with MacGregor, also from Maidenhead, and Mohammed Afzal, from Slough, who between them had set up a purpose built illicit steroid laboratory to manufacture their own branded drugs.

"Inside the labs raw powder would be converted into a liquid solution that could be injected and sold in vials.

“Gurjaipal Dhillon, from Southall, west London, operated as a fixer for Sporon-Fiedler helping him with the importations.”

Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, Nathan Selcon, Gurjaipal Dhillon and Alexander MacGregor.

The investigation identified shipments totalling around 42 tonnes linked to the group.

NCA financial investigators began their work to identify assets linked to the gang which could be seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) following the convictions.

MacGregor was ordered by the Old Bailey in London on Wednesday, November 16 to to pay £1.16 million within three months to avoid facing an extra seven years in jail while still being liable for the money.

Assets belonging to him included bank accounts and share portfolios, a Porsche 911 GT3 sports car, a Ferrari 458, a Mercedes G Wagon, two Beretta shotguns and several high-value Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches.

Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, who was identified as the ringleader of the criminal group, had previously been ordered by the court to hand over more than £700,000.

Meanwhile Nathan Selcon has been ordered to pay £3,300.

On Thursday the court ruled that Dhillon should pay £167,000 to avoid facing an extra five years behind bars.

A confiscation hearing relating to assets held by Afzal is due to take place in February.

NCA Regional Head of Investigation Rob Burgess said: “These men were part of an organised crime group involved in a multi-million-pound global enterprise to manufacture and supply banned anabolic steroids.

“The confiscation orders obtained so far in this case are the results of painstaking work undertaken by NCA investigators over a period of several years.

“It demonstrates our determination to go after criminal profits and prevent organised criminals from benefiting financially from their criminality.”