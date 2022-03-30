Four held under Terrorism Act in connection with shooting of Strabane teenager

Four men have been arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a teenager in Strabane last month.

Police said the men, aged 22, 27 and two aged 37-years-of-age, were all arrested under the Terrorism Act at locations in Dungannon, Omagh, Eglinton and Strabane.

All the men are being questioned by police in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

The arrests come as part of the investigation into an attack on a 19-year-old at his home in Springhill Park in Strabane on February 9.

The victim was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg and had to be treated for his injuries in hospital.

Police say it was reported that gunmen also pointed a gun at an 11-year-old boy during the incident.

The PSNI has confirmed they believe the attack was conducted by the dissident republican group, the New IRA.

A spokesperson for the PSNI also confirmed further searches were carried out on Wednesday in Strabane and Coalisland, with a number of items seized.

A 36-year-old man arrested on Tuesday also under the Terrorism Act as part of the investigation has since been released without charge.

Last month, the SDLP councillor Jason Barr condemned what he described as an “extremely worrying incident”.

"My thoughts go out to the young man who was the victim of this savage attack,” he said.