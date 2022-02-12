Four in 10 jail inmates in Northern Ireland have not had their day in court

Proportion of prisoners held on remand here is the highest in the UK and Ireland

Northern Ireland has the highest percentage of prisoners on remand in these islands.

The stark figures reflect serious issues with the speed and efficiency of our justice system.

Some 38% of our 1,600 prisoners are on remand compared to 16.2% in England and Wales, 26.6% in Scotland and 21.5% in the Republic.

MLAs say the situation is “disturbing”, and that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

Defendants are placed on remand when awaiting trial or sentencing. While these detentions are supposed to be for short periods, some inmates have spent years on remand.

Stormont’s Department of Justice said, as of January 31, the percentage of the overall prison population on remand was 38% — 608 of the 1,600 currently in the system. Of the female prison population, 58.3% of the 72 women was on remand.

Given that it costs £44,956 each year to house a prisoner here, those on remand would cost the taxpayer £27.3m a year. In Britain the average cost per prisoner is around £28,000 a year.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said there had been a continual rise in the remand population over the last four years.

“In addition, the most recent data published for the year 2020/21 indicates that while the number of people being received into prison on remand (receptions) reduced by 12.6% (416) to 2,894, the average time spent on remand has increased by 20% to 63.5 days in the same period.

“While a number of factors will have contributed to the most recent increase, the fact the 2020/21 reporting period coincided with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly had an impact, as lockdowns and other restrictions severely affected court processing times.

“High numbers of prisoners on remand undoubtedly has a significant impact on the Prison Service in the context of the pressures the service faces.”

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said it raised significant challenges for the justice department.

“They are a direct result of delay and backlog in the system and the minister must get a grip on this,” she said.

“It is disturbing that nearly 40% of all people in our prisons have not actually yet been found guilty, but with nearly 60% of female prisoners on remand, there is a disproportionate effect on women.

“There is not just an impact on the nearly 40% of prisoners in our jails who have not even been found guilty, but the victims of crimes are being kept waiting for justice to be served.

“I will be tabling further questions to the minister on these issues.”

Green MLA Rachel Woods said: “Northern Ireland’s courts system is in need of increased investment, especially with the backlog of cases which has developed over the pandemic, but delays have been evident for years prior.

“I know that speeding up justice has been a key priority as we recover from the pandemic, and there must be a focus on ensuring that those who have not yet had their day in court do so as quickly as possible.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, and structural solutions must be sought to this.

“Our public services deserve long-term financial stability, which includes our courts system. However, the collapse of the Executive has thrown the budget approval process into uncertainty for this financial year, let alone for the next three.

“Further political crisis and financial uncertainty is the last thing our justice system, and those in it, need.”

Department of Justice figures show in 2019/20 the number of defendants on remand increased by 10.8% compared to the previous year, with the total sitting at 545.

It comes after it emerged in December that the department was paying upwards of £500,000 a year keeping female remand prisoners locked up due to a shortage of suitable bail addresses.

At the time, 13 women in Hydebank Wood Detention Centre were eligible for bail prior to trial, but had to remain behind bars.

Meanwhile, Mrs Long warned last month Stormont’s draft budget could cause irreparable damage to the local justice system.

The Prison Service is facing a funding cut of £2.1m under the Finance Minister’s plans, which has prompted fears over reduced staffing levels, accommodation issues and the provision of rehabilitation services.