Four lorries ‘totally destroyed’ in Belfast arson attack

Four lorries were set alight in an arson attack in North Belfast on Sunday night.

Police are investigating the attack at commercial premises on the Upper Crumlin Road on Sunday, March 13.

A report was received shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday night that four lorries had been set alight in a yard at the premises.

The lorries have been totally destroyed as a result.

Two men were seen leaving the premises and making off on foot on the Upper Crumlin Road following the incident.

Officers have asked anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 1926 13/03/22.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.