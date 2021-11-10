Four masked intruders break into elderly men’s Ballymena home

Police are appealing for information after four masked men broke into the house of two elderly men in Ballymena on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 7.30pm, the PSNI were told that four men had entered the property at Crankill Road, Glarryford and searched it for around 15 minutes, before leaving without taking anything.

“The two male householders, one of whom is aged in his 60s, and one of whom is in his 70s, were both inside at the time,” said Detective Sergeant Crothers.

The intruders were all described as wearing dark coloured clothing and dark gloves, and officers are also appealing for information about a dark coloured Seat Leon car which was reported to have been seen in the area at the time of the incident.

“Anyone who may be able to assist us with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1749 of 09/11/21,” added Detective Crothers.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.