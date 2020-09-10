Four men arrested after Belfast Holyland disorder released

PSNI officers patrol the student area of Belfast known as the Holylands. The area has been blighted by anti-social behaviour over previous years St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Four men arrested by police in south Belfast following disorder in the Holyland area have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The four men, aged 21, 25, 28 and 35, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after reports of incidents in the area.

Young people were believed to have been gathering in houses, playing loud music and drinking in the street.

Police said they visited a number of houses to advise on potential breaches of Covid-19 health regulations.

They also arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, who was later charged with disorderly behaviour and is expected to appear in court on a later date.