Four men arrested after Derry INLA show of strength

Four men have been arrested in connection with an INLA show of strength in Derry last month.

The men aged 29,42 and two aged 39 have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police said they also sezied a number of items during searches at properties throughout the city.

The shots were fired at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the death of hunger striker Patsy O’Hara.

Patsy O’Hara was the third of 10 prisoners to die in the 1981 hunger strike.

A large crowd gathered at a mural on Bishop Street honouring the Derry man.

Video footage circulating on social media showed 15 masked men, some carrying weapons, standing in front of the mural, as a volley of gunfire rings out.