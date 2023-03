The disturbance took place in a retail park in Antrim

Four men have been arrested following a disturbance at a bar in a retail park in Antrim.

It happened at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Inspector Patton said : "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident [...] or anyone who has video footage that would assist us with our enquiries to contact police at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1582 29/09/19."