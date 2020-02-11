Four men arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland last year have arrested four men under the Terrorism Act.

The men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52 , were arrested in Londonderry on Tuesday morning and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Lyra McKee was shot dead in the Creggan area of the city on April 18 during a riot.

The New IRA admitted responsibility for the murder, saying she had been shot accidentally by one of its members while firing shots at police officers.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, posting on social media, said: "I welcome today's developments in the Lyra McKee murder investigation. Detectives are working hard in the pursuit of justice. Anyone with information should come forward to police."

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy renewed his call for the public to help him bring Lyra’s killers to justice.

“I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved. I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us," he said.

"I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder."

There was widespread condemnation in the wake of the murder which saw DUP leader Arlene Foster join a vigil at the scene of the killing alongside Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald. Ms McKee's funeral heard calls for political leaders to resolve their differences and restore power sharing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Murphy added: "I want the community in Creggan to think about how that horrific attack impacted them personally and how it impacted the entire community. We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice."

“I also know that many people were recording mobile phone video clips that night and whilst we had a huge response to my initial appeal for those videos, I believe that others may exist.

"I would ask anyone who has mobile phone footage to upload it onto our Major Incident Public Portal at www.MIPP.police.uk.”