Four men arrested over loyalist gathering have been released

Investigations are continuing.

Police say two men remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries. (Niall Carson/PA)

Four men arrested by police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast have been released, the PSNI said.

The men, two aged 53 and one 34 and one 36, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of terrorism and other offences.

The 34-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

As part of the investigation into the incident, officers carried out several searches in east Belfast on Friday.

Police have linked the February 2 gathering in Pitt Park, off the Lower Newtownards Road, to the East Belfast UVF.

The PSNI said investigation into the incident is ongoing.