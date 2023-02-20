Four men bailed after hijack attempt and ‘suspect device’ in Londonderry

Four men who were arrested as part of an investigation into an attempted hijacking and discovery of a suspicious device in Londonderry have been released on bail.

The men, aged 54, 34, 32, and 29, were arrested on Friday, February 17 following the incident in the Hollymount Park area.

Three were released on Monday morning, while the fourth – the 34-year-old – was released on Monday evening.

The device was discovered in the Corrody Road area on Saturday 18 and led to a security alert in the area which Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson condemned.

He said: “This has caused huge disruption to people in the Waterside, just yards from where children were playing a Gaelic football tournament.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible should get off the community’s back.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives continue to ask the public for their assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23.

"Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or any other footage that could help the investigation.”