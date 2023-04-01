Four men charged after disturbance at Newtownards shopping centre

Four men have been charged following an altercation at a shopping centre.

The disturbance took place at a shopping centre in the Circular Road area of Newtownards on Friday.

The men were arrested after reports another man had been assaulted by a masked gang.

The men, aged 38, 36, 29 and 24, were charged with affray and disorderly behaviour.

The men aged 38, 29 and 24 were also charged with common assault.