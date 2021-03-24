Four men charged after drugs raid on South East Antrim UDA

Dawn raid: A PSNI officer takes part in a National Crime Agency operation in the Carrickfergus area on Tuesday.

Four men have been charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs as part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation into the organised crime activities of the South East Antrim UDA.

The men will appear before Belfast Laganside Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They were among five men arrested on Tuesday by National Crime Agency and PSNI officers during a series of raids in the Carrickfergus area.

The arrests are linked to the seizure of more than one kilogram of cocaine found in two parked cars and nearby land in the Greenisland area of Co Antrim in November 2020.

The fifth man has been released pending a report to the PPS.