Four men charged following disturbance in a bar at Antrim retail park

The disturbance took place in a retail park in Antrim

Four men have been charged following a disturbance at a bar in a retail park in Antrim.

Police charged the men aged 20, 33 and two 25 year olds, with a number of offences including affray, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour. The men are due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on dates in October.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

The charges are in relation to a disturbance at licensed premises on Sunday 29th September.