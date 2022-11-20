Four men charged over discovery of pistols linked to East Belfast UVF

A pipebomb seized in what has been termed as a "significant" police operation into paramilitary activity in Belfast.

A revolver seized during the raid against the East Belfast UVF

Four men have been charged over the discovery of a number of handguns in east Belfast following a police raid on Friday night.

The PSNI confirmed the men aged 34, 47, 49 and 51-years-old have all been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The 34-year-old, 47-year-old and 51-year-old have also been charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

Read more East Belfast UVF: Pistols seized in raids were loaded and ready to be used

All four will remain in police custody and appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow searches of three residential properties and one business premises in the Lower Newtownards Road area of east Belfast on Friday and Saturday.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force searches were relating to suspected paramilitary activity linked to the East Belfast UVF.