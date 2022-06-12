Four men charged over Portstewart and Toome burglaries

Four men have been charged in connection with several commercial burglaries in the Portstewart and Toome areas.

Police said a 22-year-old man and 30-year-old-man, alongside two 29-year-old males all face the same charges of two counts of burglary, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

They were also all charged with criminal damage.

The four men are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.