Four men charged to court following Newtownards shopping centre disturbance

The incident has been linked to an ongoing feud between drugs gangs in the area.

Police investigating a disturbance at a shopping centre in the Circular Road area of Newtownards yesterday, Friday March 31, have charged four men to court.

The men, aged 38, 36, 29 and 24, were charged with affray and disorderly behaviour. The 38, 29 and 24-year-old men were also charged with common assault.

Police had received reports that a man had been assaulted by a number of masked men in the shopping centre in the Circular Road area at around 3.30pm. It was also reported that they then left the area in a BMW vehicle.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "Within five minutes of receiving the initial report, officers were in pursuit and located the car and four occupants in the Kemp Stones Road area just after 3.35pm.

The men are due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday, April 3. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It comes after detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in North Down have conducted a search at a property in Comber on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers conducted a search of a property in the Comber area under the Terrorism Act. A small quantity of suspected Class B Controlled drugs and a mobile device were recovered and have taken away for further forensic examination.

“Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."