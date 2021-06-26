Four men released on bail after Co Down incident involving police stinger device

Four men arrested after a car jacking incident involving the use of a police stinger device have since been released on bail.

The men – aged 21, 19, 19 and 18 years old – were arrested on Saturday after a car was stolen in west Belfast and later seen driving erratically, before a stinger device was used to stop the vehicle on the Dundrum Road near Newcastle.

A spokesperson said the men have been “released on police bail pending further enquiries”.

On Saturday, police said the dark blue Volkswagen Golf was reported stolen from Beechmount Walk shortly after 10am.

A police spokesperson added: “The car was later seen being driven erratically on the M1 Motorway before being seen in the Magheraknock Road area of Ballynahinch at around 10:30am.

“Shortly after 10:50am, the vehicle was seen heading towards the Newcastle area along the Dundrum Road. It was again seen driven in an erratic manner in Newcastle as it then headed towards Dundrum. At around 11am, the vehicle entered Dundrum at which time a stinger device was deployed. The vehicle headed on in the direction of Seaforde where it came to a halt. Four men then exited the vehicle.

Ulster Unionist councillor Alan Lewis applauded their efforts of officers. "On behalf of the community, I commend and highly praise the efforts of police,” he said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who captured footage, has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CW 662 26/06/21.